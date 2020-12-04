Protect yourself from scams this season

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -”They will use a scare tactic. Sometimes they’ll mention a relative.”

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging regularly receives calls from people wanting to know if someone is trying to scam them. Jami Aleksiev says they help folks sort out what’s a scam, and what’s real.

“We remind people that the government, IRS, social security, they’re not going to call you. If they need to reach you, they’ll contact you by mail.”

People should stay alert for anything that seems too good to be true or someone claiming authority and demanding money.

“You don’t even have to pick up if it’s a number that you don’t recognize. You don’t have to respond to the emails. You don’t have to send mail back.”

If you have concerns or think you may have fallen victim to a scam...

“Give us a call, and we’d be happy to walk you through that next step and connect you with resources.”

Even if you manage to avoid the scammers and get your holiday shopping done, there’s still the possibility that your packages could be stolen right off your porch. Dustin Martin with the Brewer Police Department says there are ways you can make it easier for them to catch your porch pirate.

“A lot of people don’t have camera systems, so it’s very difficult for us to identify suspects when it comes to theft of the packages. So, we recommend looking into the inexpensive use of doorbell cameras.”

To keep packages safe, request that they only be delivered with a signature, or have them dropped off somewhere safer.

“If you know you’re going to be away, a good option would be to contact your neighbor and see if you can have packages delivered to their address and be received there if they’re going to be home.”

Police say reporting a missing package is important.

“Anytime you have a package that goes missing, document the date and time it was delivered, when you noticed it missing, and give the police a call immediately.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.