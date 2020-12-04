Oxford County designated ‘yellow’ as positivity rate rises to 6.1 percent
It joins three other counties designated yellow - Androscoggin, Somerset, and York Counties.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic to add Oxford county to those with a yellow designation.
It joins three other counties designated yellow - Androscoggin, Somerset, and York counties.
Franklin and Washington counties were yellow last week but moved back to green status.
A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.
All other counties remain green - indicating in-person instruction is safe.
But, education officials says they will keep a close eye on Penobscot County as the new case rates there per 10,000 people is increasing.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.