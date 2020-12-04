Advertisement

Oxford County designated ‘yellow’ as positivity rate rises to 6.1 percent

It joins three other counties designated yellow - Androscoggin, Somerset, and York Counties.
School desks
School desks(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic to add Oxford county to those with a yellow designation.

Franklin and Washington counties were yellow last week but moved back to green status.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

All other counties remain green - indicating in-person instruction is safe.

But, education officials says they will keep a close eye on Penobscot County as the new case rates there per 10,000 people is increasing.

