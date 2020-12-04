Advertisement

Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash

Timothy Silva will be held in Long Creek Youth Development Center until he is 21 years old.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy from Clinton was given the maximum juvenile sentence today for a deadly crash that killed three passengers.

A judge ordered Timothy Silva to be held in Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center until the age of 21.

Last month he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three other traffic crimes.

Silva was 16 when police say he crashed into a tree during a joyride back in February.

His passengers, Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, all died.

Another girl was injured.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says Silva must turn himself in next Thursday.

