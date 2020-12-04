Maine senators join push for tax relief for brewers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a bipartisan push for tax relief for craft brewers and distillers.

Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said Wednesday they have joined a 55-member group asking for passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.

The act is designed to provide excise tax relief to the craft beverage industry.

Maine is a hub of the craft brewing industry.

Food & Wine magazine has said Maine’s largest city, Portland, has more breweries per capita than any other American city.

