Advertisement

Maine senators join push for tax relief for brewers

The act is designed to provide excise tax relief to the craft beverage industry.
The act is designed to provide excise tax relief to the craft beverage industry.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a bipartisan push for tax relief for craft brewers and distillers.

Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said Wednesday they have joined a 55-member group asking for passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.

The act is designed to provide excise tax relief to the craft beverage industry.

Maine is a hub of the craft brewing industry.

Food & Wine magazine has said Maine’s largest city, Portland, has more breweries per capita than any other American city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
According to officials, six people were living in the two-family home.
Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville

Latest News

McDevitt pleaded guilty to the crime last week.
Belfast man to be sentenced for murder on Friday
Brewer Police warn residents of attempted break-ins in Sunset Strip area
Collins, King applaud bipartisan bill
Collins, King applaud bill that works to clean up oceans
Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.
Collins bill aims to protect tax returns from scammers