Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One day after Maine saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the state reported another 292 on Friday. That’s second-highest single day total in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting an additional four deaths, too. Two people from Androscoggin County died, as well as one person from York and another from Oxford counties. Two hundred twenty-four Mainers have now died with the coronavirus.

There have been 12,844 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,743 are active, an increase of 142 from Thursday.

Recoveries now total 9,877, an increase of 144.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 4 (WABI)

Kennebec County reported the most new cases Friday with 51.

Penobscot County has 47 more cases, surpassing 1,000 for the duration of the pandemic.

Hancock County is reporting 20 new cases. Aroostook County cases jumped by 13.

Washington is the only county not reporting an increase. In fact, cases there dropped by one since Thursday.

