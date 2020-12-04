Advertisement

Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

One day after single-day record, Maine sees second-highest daily case count
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One day after Maine saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the state reported another 292 on Friday. That’s second-highest single day total in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting an additional four deaths, too. Two people from Androscoggin County died, as well as one person from York and another from Oxford counties. Two hundred twenty-four Mainers have now died with the coronavirus.

There have been 12,844 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,743 are active, an increase of 142 from Thursday.

Recoveries now total 9,877, an increase of 144.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 4
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 4(WABI)

Kennebec County reported the most new cases Friday with 51.

Penobscot County has 47 more cases, surpassing 1,000 for the duration of the pandemic.

Hancock County is reporting 20 new cases. Aroostook County cases jumped by 13.

Washington is the only county not reporting an increase. In fact, cases there dropped by one since Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
According to officials, six people were living in the two-family home.
Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville

Latest News

A coastal low will rapidly intensify and move in tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Wind Will Develop Saturday
The act is designed to provide excise tax relief to the craft beverage industry.
BEER TAX
The facility has been struggling to raise revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ten Bucks Theatre gets creative in order to raise funds
Austin McDevitt,24, pleaded guilty to the crime last week.
Belfast man to be sentenced for murder on Friday