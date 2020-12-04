Maine Hoops’ plan for December games gets blocked out

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A plan by Maine Hoops to begin games this month is not allowed under the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

Maine health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew told the state’s largest organizer of club sport basketball games in a letter Thursday that games may not be scheduled before Jan. 11.

Maine Hoops owner and operator Lenny Holmes has been planning to host games at unspecified sites in southern and central Maine for players in grades four through 12 beginning Dec. 18.

Lambrew’s decision comes as coronavirus cases in the state are increasing.

Maine reported nearly 300 new cases on Friday.

