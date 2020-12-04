Advertisement

Maine Hoops’ plan for December games gets blocked out

Decision comes as coronavirus cases in the state are increasing
(KGWN | KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A plan by Maine Hoops to begin games this month is not allowed under the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

Maine health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew told the state’s largest organizer of club sport basketball games in a letter Thursday that games may not be scheduled before Jan. 11.

Maine Hoops owner and operator Lenny Holmes has been planning to host games at unspecified sites in southern and central Maine for players in grades four through 12 beginning Dec. 18.

Lambrew’s decision comes as coronavirus cases in the state are increasing.

Maine reported nearly 300 new cases on Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Latest News

Ellsworth became the third Hancock County school to decide to move forward with winter sports.
Teams thinking of a regional model for winter sports can look to the county
Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale
Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale
Former UMaine football player Patterson signs with Texans practice squad
Former UMaine cornerback Patterson signs with Texans practice squad
Locals earn spots on cross country coaches all-state teams
Locals earn spots on cross country coaches all-state team