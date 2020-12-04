Advertisement

Maine CDC places first order of COVID-19 vaccine

Operation Warp Speed leaders say the first allotment could arrive as soon as mid-December
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has formally placed its first order for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Enough for 12,675 people.

The order is the maximum amount the federal government recently said Maine would receive in the first shipment.

The first estimate was 36,000 doses, nearly three times more.

Health officials were told Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it expects to ship worldwide, due to supply chain challenges.

The dosages will require ultra-cold storage.

The first round of vaccines will be distributed to five hospitals and the Maine CDC central warehouse.

Each will receive 975 doses.

The rest will be administered to residents of long-term care facilities in Maine.

“Our first week’s order will be focused on again, making sure vaccine goes to hospitals for frontline healthcare workers and then very soon, in partnership with commercial pharmacies, making sure that residents of long-term care facilities, nursing homes can soon be vaccinated.”, says Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC

Operation Warp Speed leaders say the first allotment could arrive as soon as mid-December.

After that, Maine CDC has been told to expect two more weekly allocations of 12,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine will be shipped as well, pending FDA authorization.

Per guidelines approved by the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the initial allocation will be administered to frontline health care professionals, as well as residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. The first shipments of Pfizer vaccine will be sent to six locations with ultra-cold freezer capacity throughout Maine. The following locations will receive 975 doses each:

  • Maine Medical Center in Portland
  • Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland
  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor
  • Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston
  • Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle
  • Maine CDC

The remaining 6,825 doses will be administered to residents of long-term care facilities in Maine, through a collaborative agreement with elder care facilities and pharmacies.

