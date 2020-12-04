Advertisement

Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse

The single-day record in Maine was shattered yesterday with 346 additional cases.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah says he fears the coronavirus situation is going to get much worse.

The single-day record in Maine was shattered Thursday with 346 additional cases.

The seven-day positivity rate has more than tripled in the last month from 1.5 percent to 4.87 percent.

Hospitalization rates are also on the rise.

Shah says the state is now starting to see the beginning affects of the Thanksgiving holiday with more cases from small gatherings being reported.

He says due to this, changes are coming.

“We are continuing our efforts to stay on top of things. But, as the number of cases has continued to increase significantly that becomes a challenge. It also means that we have to focus our resources on individual cases where we can do the most public health good, focusing our resources on those with the highest need or who are at the highest risk. This will sadly entail making some very difficult choices. We are evaluating this weekend what those changes may be and what they will look like.”, says Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of Maine CDC

Dr. Shah reminds everyone to remain vigilant in wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

He also stressed that postponing travel and gatherings during the holidays is one of the best things we can do to stay safe.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
Maine CDC places first order of COVID-19 vaccine
The Department of Health and Human Services says at least 20 million Americans will be able to...
HHS: COVID vaccine available to 20 million Americans by end of year