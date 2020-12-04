Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah says he fears the coronavirus situation is going to get much worse.

The single-day record in Maine was shattered Thursday with 346 additional cases.

The seven-day positivity rate has more than tripled in the last month from 1.5 percent to 4.87 percent.

Hospitalization rates are also on the rise.

Shah says the state is now starting to see the beginning affects of the Thanksgiving holiday with more cases from small gatherings being reported.

He says due to this, changes are coming.

“We are continuing our efforts to stay on top of things. But, as the number of cases has continued to increase significantly that becomes a challenge. It also means that we have to focus our resources on individual cases where we can do the most public health good, focusing our resources on those with the highest need or who are at the highest risk. This will sadly entail making some very difficult choices. We are evaluating this weekend what those changes may be and what they will look like.”, says Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of Maine CDC

Dr. Shah reminds everyone to remain vigilant in wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

He also stressed that postponing travel and gatherings during the holidays is one of the best things we can do to stay safe.

