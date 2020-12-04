Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says the state is now adopting the U.S. CDC’s shortened COVID-19 quarantine recommendation.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah says effective Friday, those who are close contacts of individuals with the coronavirus only need to quarantine for 10 days, not 14 days.

Shah says they carefully reviewed the U.S. CDC’s guidance before making the change.

But he says the Maine CDC still recommends that people in quarantine get tested 5-7 days after exposure.

As with before, a negative test does not shorten the 10-day quarantine period.

