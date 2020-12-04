Is your vehicle ready for winter weather?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With a snowstorm on the way, many are rushing to prepare their vehicle for winter.

Business has been booming at local tire and car maintenance shops.

If you haven’t already, check your car battery and wiper blades.

It’s also important to check that your tread isn’t too thin and get new tires if needed.

Jake Worcester, shop foreman at Twin City Tire in Brewer strongly recommends winter tires.

”Snow tire compound is a softer rubber compound. It does better in colder weather as opposed to hardening up like an all season will, and studs are really what’s going to help you on the icy conditions which we’ve been getting a lot more of recently.”

The shop is busy, but Twin City Tire says they will do their best to schedule anyone who calls in.

