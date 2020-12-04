Advertisement

Hathaway Holiday Lights returns for its 9th year

Hathaway Holiday Lights 2020(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VEAZIE Maine (WABI) - A holiday tradition in the Bangor area is back in a new location this year.

Hathaway Holiday Lights moved from Bangor to Veazie Community School on School Street.

The interactive show features thousands of lights, and there’s even a spot to send letters to Santa and to donate.

All proceeds benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The Hathaway Family says 2020 has been difficult for many, and they’re hoping this will spread some joy.

“Keep social distancing in mind, wear masks, and stay six feet at least from other families. But, by all means come and enjoy it! We need a little cheer this holiday season,” said Hathaway.

Storms early this week did a number on some of the displays and delayed the start to the lights show.

But everything is back in place now.

From now until December 11th, you can see the lights lit up from 4:30 t0 8:30.

The display will run from four to nine starting the 12th and ending the day after Christmas.

For more information visit the Hathaway Holiday Lights on Facebook.

