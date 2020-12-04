Governor Mills extends business curfew through Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases increase

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is extending the requirement for certain businesses to close by 9:00 p.m. throughout the state.

The extension will last through January 3, 2021 and is aimed at limiting activities through the holiday season that could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

“It is too early to know the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 in Maine, but with hundreds of people getting sick all across the state, and many more dying and so many receiving critical care in our overburdened hospitals, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” Governor Mills said in a statement. “This targeted step aims to limit evening gatherings in public settings where we know folks are more likely to let their guard down and expose themselves and others to this deadly virus. At the same time, this action allows businesses to stay open for the majority of their operating hours, as long as they comply with basic public health and safety measures. Of course, we are also cautioning against private gatherings as well. The fact is, any gathering of people for any reason, particularly without masking and social distancing, is a dangerous event. If we are not able to get this virus under control, other steps may be necessary. I ask all Maine people, please do your part. Don’t take chances: wear your face covering, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings. Getting back to normal sometime next year first requires us to survive the holidays this year.”

Early business closure still allows businesses to maintain daytime operations, and curbside pick-up or delivery is still an option after 9:00 p.m.

This is in line with actions taken by other states including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New York.

The Mills Administration had previously announced that all outdoor and indoor amusement venues, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, and businesses that provide seated food and drink service, including social clubs, restaurants, and bars and tasting rooms currently open for outdoor service, must close for the night by 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, December 6, 2020.

More information and checklists can be found on the Department of Economic and Community Development’s website.

