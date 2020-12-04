Gov. Mills administration announces $2 million in funding for Maine food banks and pantries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills’ administration and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry will dedicate $2 million to support Maine food banks and pantries.

The money will come from federal CARES Act funding.

This program offers up to $10,000 in reimbursements to food banks and pantries that are working through challenges caused by the pandemic.

They hope this funding will help food security organizations in Maine by addressing any problems or limitations they are facing.

Mills says families across the state are struggling to keep food on the table.

She hopes this allows organizations respond to rising demands for food especially during the holiday months.

To apply for funding you can visit ccmaine.org.

The application deadline in December 18th and funds will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis.

