Cloudy Tonight, Rain, Snow, Mix & Wind Developing Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Energy aloft diving out of Canada and another bundle of upper-level energy moving east through the Tennessee River Valley will combine to cause a new storm to develop tonight, which will then move off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tomorrow morning. The storm will rapidly develop as it moves northeast towards Cape Cod later tomorrow afternoon and then up through the Gulf of Maine tomorrow night. The storm will bring heavy rain and wind to coastal Maine tomorrow afternoon and evening, with the rain likely briefly changing to snow and mixed precipitation before ending Sunday morning. Interior southern & central Maine will see a combination of snow, rain and mixed precipitation before becoming mainly snow tomorrow night, with areas north and west of the Bangor region likely seeing mainly heavy wet snow. The foothills and mountains will likely receive between 8 -16″ of wind driven snow. The coast will likely see 1 to 2″+ of rain then a coating to 3″ of snow at the end of the storm. Interior southern and central Maine including the Bangor, Waterville and Augusta Regions will likely see between 3 - 8″ of wet snow. The combination of a heavy wet snow and a strong and gusty northerly wind will make travel rather difficult later tomorrow through part of Sunday morning, especially north and west of the Bangor Region. The strong wind and wet snow may also lead to power outages across much of Maine.

The snow and mixed precipitation will taper off from south to north Sunday morning and early afternoon, with far northern parts of the state likely seeing the steady snow continuing until later in the afternoon or evening. A minor change in the storm track will make a major difference in snowfall accumulations across the Pine Tree State, so stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates.

As the storm lifts north into the Maritimes of Canada the weather will be much more tranquil across Maine both Monday and Tuesday. A brisk northwest breeze on the backside of the storm will usher a cold, but not frigid airmass into New England for the first couple days of the workweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely developing, becoming blustery, with a north to northeast wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph later in the day and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday; Blustery, morning snow and mix tapering off, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, with higher gusts and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.