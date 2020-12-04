Cloudy Today, Rain, Snow & Wind Develop Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level trough advances into the region throughout the day Friday. While there may be some sunshine during the morning hours, skies will be cloudy across the state for most of the day. Temperatures will run a few degrees above average in the 40s for most areas. A cold front will approach the state to our north and west tonight. Skies will remain on the cloudy side throughout the region. With that, temperatures will run above average again with lows only falling back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south.

A very tricky forecast on Saturday as we have a strong coastal storm that will move off the Mid-Atlantic Seaboard throughout the morning hours. As it does so, it will intensify in a big way. It will continue to track to the northwest throughout the day on Saturday. A cold front will likely move into Southern Maine and create a large temperature gradient across Southern and Southeastern Maine where the rain-snow line is expected to setup. The storm brings in the precipitation late morning and early afternoon across the state. At this point, most areas north and west of Bangor will see mainly snow with this system. Here in the Bangor area, up towards around Houlton is expected to see a rain, snow mix which should transition to all snow for Sunday morning. This area is the toughest forecast by far. In this situation, the precipitation will fall at a heavy rate at times, when this happens the storm can “create its’ own cold air” and it may fall as snow when the precipitation is heavy and change back to rain when it slows down. It is expected to be mainly rain for most of Downeast on Saturday, it should briefly change to snow and mix on Sunday morning. In all, while this is subject to change, 8-16″ is expected for most north and west of Augusta. A 4-8″ band just north of Bangor, down towards Portland. Along the immediate coastline, up through Bangor 2-6″, however, this area has the greatest possibility for change due to the rain-snow line setting up in this region. For much of Downeast, rain is expected on Saturday with a brief changeover to snow and mix on Sunday morning. 2″ or less is likely here. This clears out of here Sunday afternoon and we may see some sun in areas to end the day. It will turn chilly and stay that way for the beginning and middle part of next week. Highs will run in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies on average statewide.

Today: Some sun possible this morning, otherwise cloudy skies and highs in the 40s for much of the state. Winds S/SW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies once again, lows will fall back to the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, rain, snow and mix will develop late morning and afternoon. It will become heavy at times with gusty winds. Areas north and west of Bangor will mainly see snow. A mix expected in Bangor with rain Downeast. Highs will run in the 30s north and west, to low 40s Downeast. Winds may gust 35-45 mph late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Snow and mix tapering off statewide during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.

