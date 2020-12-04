Brewer Police warn residents of attempted break-ins in Sunset Strip area
If you see any suspicious activity in this area, you’re asked to call police at 989-7000.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BREWER Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Police Department is asking citizens in a couple neighborhoods to be vigilant about locking their homes and cars.
Authorities say they are currently investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary in the Sunset Strip area and Starlight Drive.
