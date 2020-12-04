Brewer Police warn residents of attempted break-ins in Sunset Strip area

BREWER Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Police Department is asking citizens in a couple neighborhoods to be vigilant about locking their homes and cars.

Authorities say they are currently investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary in the Sunset Strip area and Starlight Drive.

If you see any suspicious activity in this area, you’re asked to call police at 989-7000.

MEDIA INFORMATION RELEASE ATTN: SHERWOOD FOREST AREA RESIDENTS DATE OF RELEASE: 12/3/2020

