BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man who admitted to shooting and killing a man involved with his girlfriend will be sentenced for murder on Friday.

Austin McDevitt,24, pleaded guilty to the crime last week.

He was charged in the death Shane Sauer,26, of Belfast.

Sauer was killed at a home in Swanville in March of last year.

