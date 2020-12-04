Belfast man sentenced to 29 years in prison for murder

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -The Belfast man who admitted to shooting and killing a man involved with his girlfriend will spend nearly three decades in prison.

24-year-old Austin McDevitt was sentenced Friday to 29 years.

He pleaded guilty last week to the murder of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

In March of last year, Sauer was killed at his home in Swanville after a fight with McDevitt.

Friday, Sauer’s mother spoke in court about how this loss has devastated the family.

She also said McDevitt had the choice not to kill Sauer.

McDevitt’s mother said her son had a hard childhood dealing with a debilitating disease.

She said he was bullied throughout his life and had to manage the impact of her personal struggles.

McDevitt spoke briefly before he was sentenced.

”First, I would just like to say to the Sauer family, I am very sorry for what happened. If I could take it back, I would. And, I would like to say to my friends and family that have supported me through everything, I love you very much,” he said.

“I think we’re happy to have the case resolved. Obviously, an acceptance of responsibility and someone pleading guilty, it is relieving for us, it is relieving for the families. There are always uncertainties with a guilty verdict and a sentence after guilty verdict and what would happen on appeal, so I think this was the best result for everyone,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue.

McDevitt’s attorney declined to comment after the trial.

McDevitt was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution to the family.

