Advertisement

Bangor Public Works prepares ahead of winter storm

(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The first big snowstorm of the season is set to blanket the roads this weekend.

Bangor Public Works has been busy preparing.

Public Works Director Aaron Huotari says they’ll have extra staffing ready to answer calls and respond to road hazards.

They’re also coordinating with Versant Power to better respond to downed power lines and trees.

He’s concerned the storm will bring heavy, wet snow, making cleanup more difficult.

”Not going to be brining this storm because it’s starting out as rain. That would just wash the brine away, so at this point we’re hooking up all our sanders, checking all the plows, making sure that everything works the way it’s supposed to.”

He also reminded drivers to slow down, give plow trucks plenty of room, and use extra caution.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”

Latest News

Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash
4th Annual Winter Games
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
Penquis Launches Christmas is for Kids
Bangor non-profit gifting to over 1,000 kids this holiday season
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations