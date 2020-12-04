Bangor Public Works prepares ahead of winter storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The first big snowstorm of the season is set to blanket the roads this weekend.

Bangor Public Works has been busy preparing.

Public Works Director Aaron Huotari says they’ll have extra staffing ready to answer calls and respond to road hazards.

They’re also coordinating with Versant Power to better respond to downed power lines and trees.

He’s concerned the storm will bring heavy, wet snow, making cleanup more difficult.

”Not going to be brining this storm because it’s starting out as rain. That would just wash the brine away, so at this point we’re hooking up all our sanders, checking all the plows, making sure that everything works the way it’s supposed to.”

He also reminded drivers to slow down, give plow trucks plenty of room, and use extra caution.

