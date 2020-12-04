Bangor non-profit gifting to over 1,000 kids this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A nonprofit organization in Bangor is helping bring joy to kids in need this holiday season.

Penquis has launched their annual Christmas is for Kids campaign for the 39th year.

Folks can sponsor local kids to ensure they receive a holiday gift.

They partner with 12 agencies around Bangor and the Midcoast to serve over 1,000 kids.

This year, Penquis says 743 children are still in need of a sponsor.

”All of the children on this website have gone through hardships, we have kids on their that have lost parents, and that have faced homelessness, and we just really want to bring some normalcy this year, I think that’s more important this year than ever that kids have the traditions and normalcy of the holiday season,” said Renae Muscatell, in charge of community relations for Penquis.

If you would like to get involved, please visit Christmas is for Kids to find out more on sponsoring a child in need.

