Bangor man charged with attempted murder back in court for bail violations
He had been free on $100,000 bail.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
A Bangor man accused of attempted murder was back in court today after being charged with violating his bail conditions.
He had been free on $100,000 bail.
40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe was arrested Thursday and also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Authorities say he backed into a neighbor’s parked car.
The state asked for McAuliffe to be held without bail because of his previous charges.
McAulliffe is accused of stabbing a woman in September.
His attorney said the new incident was a non-issue as there was little to no damage to the car.
The judge decided to hold McAuliffe on $1,000 bail on the new charges.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.