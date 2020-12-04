Advertisement

Bangor man charged with attempted murder back in court for bail violations

He had been free on $100,000 bail.
McAuliffe Hearing
(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Bangor man accused of attempted murder was back in court today after being charged with violating his bail conditions.

40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe was arrested Thursday and also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Authorities say he backed into a neighbor’s parked car.

The state asked for McAuliffe to be held without bail because of his previous charges.

McAulliffe is accused of stabbing a woman in September.

His attorney said the new incident was a non-issue as there was little to no damage to the car.

The judge decided to hold McAuliffe on $1,000 bail on the new charges.

