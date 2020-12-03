Wreaths Across America Day December 19th

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - December 19th will be Wreaths Across America Day this year..

This comes after the U.S.Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Senators Collins and King.

Traditionally, in massive undertaking a convoy of volunteers travels from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans.

Amid the pandemic, precautions will be taken this year to balance health and safety requirements and the desire for families of those interred at the cemetery to participate in this year’s event.

The event will be closed to the public but a phased schedule has been set up to allow some limited visitation.

