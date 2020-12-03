Weekly certifications for state unemployment at lowest level since March in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Weekly certifications for state unemployment were at their lowest level since before the pandemic last week, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

Roughly 11,600 Mainers filed continued claims last week. That’s compared to the nearly 8,700 that filed the same week Governor Mills first declared a Civil State of Emergency back in March.

Another 15,400 continued claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Initial claims for aid are down, too. Just under 2,000 claims were filed for state unemployment, and another 700 for PUA. That’s a drop of about 300 each from last week.

PUA, a federal program through the CARES Act, is currently scheduled to expire on December 26th.

