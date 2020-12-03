Advertisement

USDA invests in Maine’s growing oyster industry

Maine Shellfish Developers of Walpole is receiving more than $600,000 from the federal government to increase its production of oysters
(Kinsley Centers)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALPOLE, Maine (AP) - A Maine shellfish grower is receiving more than $600,000 from the federal government to increase its production of oysters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Small Business Innovation Research Program is providing the money to Maine Shellfish Developers of Walpole.

The business’s website states that its model can “produce market size oysters year-round and insulated from major weather and environmental risks.”

Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said the aid will “foster cutting-edge research and help strengthen Maine’s oyster industry.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm

Latest News

State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash
State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash
$1B power line construction to be delayed by several weeks
Sen. Angus King joins push to renew pandemic unemployment help
Unemployment figures in Maine for the week ending Nov. 28
Weekly certifications for state unemployment at lowest level since March in Maine