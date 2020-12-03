Advertisement

Teams thinking of a regional model for winter sports can look to the county

Ellsworth became the third Hancock County school to decide to move forward with winter sports.
Ellsworth became the third Hancock County school to decide to move forward with winter sports.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger and Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The latest MPA bulletin is out with return to play guidelines for basketball. The guidelines feature no jump ball, 12 game maximum schedule, and no heal points.

Earlier this week, Ellsworth joined Deer-isle Stonington and Bucksport on the list of Hancock County Schools that will go forward with a winter sports season, likely on a regional level. Schools in our area can look to the county for some guidance on playing a regional slate of games. The Aroostook League has most of it’s schools already committed to play a full county schedule, one that worked well this fall.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19

Latest News

Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale
Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale
Former UMaine football player Patterson signs with Texans practice squad
Former UMaine cornerback Patterson signs with Texans practice squad
Locals earn spots on cross country coaches all-state teams
Locals earn spots on cross country coaches all-state team
Coach Curry doing her part to help Mainers
UMaine men’s basketball coach Curry working to make a difference for local community