Teams thinking of a regional model for winter sports can look to the county

(WABI) - The latest MPA bulletin is out with return to play guidelines for basketball. The guidelines feature no jump ball, 12 game maximum schedule, and no heal points.

Earlier this week, Ellsworth joined Deer-isle Stonington and Bucksport on the list of Hancock County Schools that will go forward with a winter sports season, likely on a regional level. Schools in our area can look to the county for some guidance on playing a regional slate of games. The Aroostook League has most of it’s schools already committed to play a full county schedule, one that worked well this fall.

