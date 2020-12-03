Advertisement

State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The application portals created for two grant programs for the hospitality and health care industries crashed Thursday morning.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development said the portals use a national system that went down.

The department said in a Facebook post that its team is working to resolve the issue.

Because the grants are being awarded on a first come, first serve basis, the portals will remain closed Thursday.

The portals will reopen Friday morning at 9 a.m.

The grant program for tourism, hospitality and small retail businesses is being funded with $40 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Grants may be used to cover expenses, including payroll costs and expenses, rent or mortgage payments for business facilities, utilities payments and necessary operating expenses.

The grant program to help health care organizations is being funded with $30 million in coronavirus relief funds.

State officials said the grant program is open to hospitals as well as nursing, congregate care and behavioral health facilities and community service providers.

The state said anyone who was able to submit before the crash would have received a confirmation email.

The state apologized for the technical problems.

