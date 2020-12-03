St. Joseph Healthcare Lights of Remembrance held online

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A sure sign the holiday season has arrived in Bangor.

St. Joseph’s Lights of Remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday.

It’s a long-standing tradition that surpasses 30 years easily.

This year the ceremony was a little different.

It was held online because of coronavirus concerns.

The ceremony also honors and remembers loved ones.

“Each $25 donation to the lights of remembrance puts your name on an ornament that goes on the tree. For $100 you can have an ornament that will stay on the tree for perpetuity. The donations are going to our Healing Arts Program,” Mary Prybylo, President of St. Joseph Healthcare, said.

The Healing Arts Program helps by art for patients to hang in their rooms.

