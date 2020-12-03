Advertisement

St. Joseph Healthcare Lights of Remembrance held online

It was held online because of coronavirus concerns.
St. Joseph Healthcare's Lights of Remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday.
St. Joseph Healthcare's Lights of Remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A sure sign the holiday season has arrived in Bangor.

St. Joseph’s Lights of Remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday.

It’s a long-standing tradition that surpasses 30 years easily.

This year the ceremony was a little different.

It was held online because of coronavirus concerns.

The ceremony also honors and remembers loved ones.

“Each $25 donation to the lights of remembrance puts your name on an ornament that goes on the tree. For $100 you can have an ornament that will stay on the tree for perpetuity. The donations are going to our Healing Arts Program,” Mary Prybylo, President of St. Joseph Healthcare, said.

The Healing Arts Program helps by art for patients to hang in their rooms.

For more information, click here.

Annual Lights of Remembrance - Virtual Tree Lighting

Celebrate with us. Join us virtually through our Facebook page this year as we come together to honor and remember loved ones who cannot be with us this holiday season. We will enjoy a visit from Santa and celebrate the holiday season with our annual tree lighting ceremony on December 2 at 5:30. Donate today and spread comfort and joy this holiday season. Proceeds from this year’s Lights of Remembrance will go toward the Healing Arts Program which provides comfort to patients by enhancing the healthcare environment to aid in healing and recovery. From offering musical performances from the Bangor Symphony Orchestra to allowing patients to decorate their room with the art of their choosing, art is a healing force for mind, body, and soul. This year, with social distancing limiting everyday interaction, your gift of comfort is needed more than ever. https://www.stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/lights-of-remembrance

Posted by St. Joseph Healthcare on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm
Guilford Flooding
Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania

Latest News

Holiday Travel
Report gives Maine a C- for condition of state’s infrastructure
The two shootings are unrelated and there are no injuries, officials say
Police investigating 2 shootings on Saco Street in Westbrook
Dustin Francis appeared in a Bangor courtroom on Wednesday.
Indian Township man’s bail to be decided by judge
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says Island Nursing Home is working with multiple agencies...
51 COVID-19 cases at Deer Isle nursing home