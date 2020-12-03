Advertisement

Sen. Angus King joins push to renew pandemic unemployment help

King joined a group of more than two dozen senators that called on U.S. Senate leadership to make the extension
(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent U.S. senator has joined a call for the federal government to extend pandemic unemployment benefits before they run out.

Sen. Angus King said Wednesday that Congress must extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. King joined a group of more than two dozen senators that called on U.S. Senate leadership to make the extension.

The government needs to allow additional weeks for eligibility for workers, King said. Otherwise, about 4.4 million workers will have already run out of benefits by the end of the year and millions more will exhaust them next year, he said.

“For many, the knowledge of this benefits cliff will hang over them while they celebrate Christmas morning, share a meal for Christmas dinner, or observe other holidays with their families in the middle of what has already been a difficult and tragic year,” King and the other senators wrote in a letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, and Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York.

The Maine Department of Labor said Maine residents made 700 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance during the week that ended Nov. 28.

