Report gives Maine a C- for condition of state’s infrastructure

Maine has serious work to do in order to maintain the state's infrastructure.

The American Society of Civil Engineers report card gives Maine a grade of C- when it comes to things like our roads, bridges, dams and ports.

The group cites improved funding in recent years for some infrastructure projects, but much more funding is needed to raise the state’s grades.

“It really all comes down to funding,” said Dan Bouchard, President of PE Maine Section A. “As Bruce noted, he is pushing for a big bond. We will leave that to policymakers to decide if that’s how they want to do it, but it really all comes down to funding and the investment in Maine infrastructure.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers releases its report card every four years.

In 2016, Maine also received a C-.

