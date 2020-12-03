Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire early Thursday morning on Carey Lane that could be seen from miles away.

Crews were called just after midnight.

When they got there, they found heavy fire.

According to officials, six people were living in the two-family home.

They say everyone got out safely.

While other buildings close-by were damaged by heat, crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

