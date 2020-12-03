Advertisement

Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire early Thursday morning on Carey Lane that could be seen from miles away.

Crews were called just after midnight.

When they got there, they found heavy fire.

According to officials, six people were living in the two-family home.

They say everyone got out safely.

While other buildings close-by were damaged by heat, crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm
Guilford Flooding
Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected

Latest News

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
The Waterville Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire early Thursday morning on...
Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville
Police said 10 of the 11 employees with the virus are officers.
11 Lewiston Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19