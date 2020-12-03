Police investigating 2 shootings on Saco Street in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Officers with the Westbrook Police Department are investigating two shooting incidents that they say happened Wednesday afternoon in Westbrook.

According to police, the first shooting happened at Hamlet Coach Trailer Park at 665 Saco St. Detectives believe a single bullet was shot through the window of a home. Saco Street between Prospect Street and Lucille Street was closed for much of Wednesday afternoon while officers investigated but has since reopened.

Police say the second shooting happened at the intersection of Saco Street and Vivian Street, where several shots were fired into the air. Police say they recovered a number of shell casings at the scene.

No injuries reported in either incident. Officers don’t know what prompted the shootings but continue to investigate. The only lead they have on a suspect is that they may have been driving a white SUV last seen traveling inbound toward Route 25.

Anyone with any information about either shooting is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.

