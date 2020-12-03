Partly to Mostly Sunny, Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our south will bring us a nice day today with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday but still a bit above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 30s to low and mid-40s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually move in during the night tonight. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-20s to low 30s.

An upper level disturbance approaching the area Friday will result in more clouds for the day. Overall it should be a decent day though with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. There’s a slight chance of a rain or snow shower across the north otherwise most locales will be dry Friday. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s Friday afternoon. The forecast becomes a bit trickier as we head into the weekend as a strong storm system is forecast to move up the East Coast therefore we have declared both Saturday and Sunday as First Alert Weather Days. The exact track of the storm will determine precipitation types and amounts. At this point there still remains a lot of uncertainty with this storm system but it’s looking more likely that we will see mainly snow and some mixed precipitation across northern locations and snow, mix and even rain elsewhere beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through most of Sunday. The best chance for accumulating snow looks to be for areas north and west of Bangor at this point in time. As mentioned, there is still a lot of uncertainty here so stay tuned to the forecast as we fine tune this with the new data coming in today and tonight. The storm is expected to move out later Sunday and Sunday night followed by a couple of quieter but cold days Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 37°-45°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 25°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 38°-48°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Snow and mix likely north, snow, mix and rain likely south. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

