Advertisement

One person bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin’s ‘Big Cat Rescue’

Carole Baskin at Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, CA.
Carole Baskin at Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, CA.(gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Rescue has confirmed that one person suffered serious injuries after being bitten by an animal Thursday morning.

The Tampa-based exotic cat rescue is run by Carole Baskin, who rose to fame thanks to Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” documentary.

The organization confirms that Candy Couser, a volunteer of 5 years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba.

According to a statement from the organization, Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there. Couser opened a guillotine tunnel door that was supposed to remain shut. She reached her arm in to unclip the lock, and Kimba attacked, nearly ripping Couser’s arm off at the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital. The rescue says that Candy was still conscious and was concerned about Kimba.

The tiger has been placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity.

Big Cat Rescue has been closed due to the coronavirus and has been trying to raise funds to offset operating costs. ABC7 has reached out to Hillsborough Fire and Rescue for more information.

This morning, during feeding, Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue for five years, and a Green Level...

Posted by Big Cat Rescue on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm

Latest News

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
Police: 4 die after explosion at UK wastewater plant
In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp,...
Georgia GOP seeks mail-in ballot changes after Biden’s win
President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the...
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly
This image taken by panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5...
Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples