Officials warn drivers to use caution on Milford road after flooding

Flooding on the Greenfield Road in Milford is being blamed for a car that went into the water.
Ice from flooding on the Greenfield Road in Milford is being blamed for a car that went into...
Ice from flooding on the Greenfield Road in Milford is being blamed for a car that went into the water.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) -Flooding on the Greenfield Road in Milford is being blamed for a car that went into the water.

Officials say it wasn’t the standing water from Costigan Brook flooding that caused a vehicle to go in the water, it was ice from around the standing water.

People who live in this area on the road say flooding in this spot in a continuous problem.

”Oh, constantly. In the springtime when it floods, they’re doing better with the dam so it doesn’t flood as bad as route two but you’ve still got this constantly flooding,” said Shane McLaughlin, who lives on the road.

‘We’re going through the standing water, tracking water out on to the roadway especially in these cold conditions it freezes and makes it hazardous for other people as well as hazardous for the first responders have to respond,” said Milford Fire chief Joshua Mailman.

Officials are warning people to drive carefully in the area this weekend with the possibility of more rain and snow.

