Northern Light Health’s newest webinar focuses on wellness in the workplace

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The value of wellness in the workplace.

That was the topic of this week’s Safe Return to Business Series hosted by Northern Light Health.

As the fatigue from months of dealing with a pandemic sets in, experts say it’s more important than ever to focus on your employee’s well-being.

Research shows that an employee wellness program can support better health at work, resulting in less absenteeism and more engagement.

Thursday’s seminar included ways to start a wellness program, how virtual wellness could work in this time of the pandemic and how meditation can help employees with mental health.

”A culture of wellness take commitment, it takes thoughtfulness and it take a ‘we’re not going to fail’ attitude because there is no cookie-cutter approach. You want to look at your employees and your population and what you have available and start small and finish big versus start big and crash,” says Laurie Alexander, Health and Wellness Coordinator.

Northern Light Health has provided resources for employers on how to implement some of these wellness plans into their business.

The next topic in the series focuses on treatment protocols and vaccines for COVID-19.

That will be held on December 17.

