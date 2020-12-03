Northern Light health official answers common questions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Coronavirus pandemic has collided with the Cold and Flu season.

Some people may be hesitant to have a COVID-19 test if they have symptoms that match more than one illness.

But health officials with Northern Light are encouraging folks to get tested just in case.

”We do recommend that during this time because we know with the high amount of community spread we’d like to know who has the disease. And many people will start off with just cold like symptoms, that becomes confusing obviously because this is also cold and flu season. We would like to delineate who has COVID-19 from some of the other illnesses that are out there,” said Dr. James Jarvis.

Things like coughing, sore throat and fevers are some of the most common symptoms found in both the Coronavirus and the seasonal Flu.

Another important question, when is the time to head back to work after having COVID-19?

Health officials want to help clear up any uncertainty.

Dr. Jarvis with says 10 days is the number to remember.

”We recommend that any individual who tests positive, that 10 days after the start of their symptoms or their test was positive, they can return to work if their symptoms are improving and they haven’t had a fever off of things like Tylenol or Motrin for 24 hours. And it’s the latter of the two, so if you test positive and then have symptoms, it’s the day your symptoms start. If you have symptoms then test positive it’s the day your test was positive,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis adds it is not necessary to wait until you have a negative test to return to work, but rather make sure you are no longer experiencing symptoms.

