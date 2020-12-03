Advertisement

New donation thrift store in Brewer “Win Win” for community

A new donation thrift store has opened in Brewer(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new store in Brewer where the business model is a “Win Win” for the whole community.

If you head into Win Win on South Main Street in Brewer you’ll find a slew of what owner Jen Nason calls “still good, goods.” She says, “I really am passionate about not having things go into the landfill that are still good to be used and getting it to the right people.”

Located in the old Van Raymond Outfitters, the store is a donation thrift shop. “Things that are housewares, small furniture, clothing all of those things,” says Nason.

But what’s so unique about that you ask? “10 percent of every sale goes to a local charity,” she says.

When you donate, you can assign your items a particular organization, from a provided list, for a portion of the sale to be donated to. Nason says, “If the person that donates the item doesn’t pick a particular charity when the customer checks out and purchases it, we have a list of charities.”

Donations are currently being made by appointment and Nason says she’s been swarmed by people willing to part with their still good, goods.

“When we do have items come in it does take us a little bit of time to process it because we want to make sure that things are really super clean and cleaned up and in working order before they come out on the floor,” she says.

Nason’s idea is to offer a win-win for the environment, the giver, the thrifter and the community, “My dream is to have even more people working with me here. If I could have a mall or huge department store of second-had things I think that would be amazing.”

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 to 6 during the holiday season.

If you’d like to make an appointment to donate items, call the store or message their Facebook page.

