More than 2,500 Mainers file new claims for unemployment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 2,500 Mainers filed for initial unemployment benefits last week.

It’s a drop from the more than 4,000 submitted the week before that.

Roughly 11,600 Mainers filed continued claims for state aid, which remains about the same.

Another 15,400 continued claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

That’s nearly 2,000 more from the week prior.

The federal program is scheduled to expire on December 26th.

