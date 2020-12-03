Advertisement

More than 2,500 Mainers file new claims for unemployment

Unemployment figures in Maine for the week ending Nov. 28
Unemployment figures in Maine for the week ending Nov. 28(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 2,500 Mainers filed for initial unemployment benefits last week.

It’s a drop from the more than 4,000 submitted the week before that.

Roughly 11,600 Mainers filed continued claims for state aid, which remains about the same.

Another 15,400 continued claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

That’s nearly 2,000 more from the week prior.

The federal program is scheduled to expire on December 26th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19

Latest News

Deer Isle COVID outbreak
Deer Isle community responds to COVID-19 outbreak
Collins, King applaud bipartisan bill
Collins, King applaud bill that works to clean up oceans
Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.
Collins bill aims to protect tax returns from scammers
Do Good December in Orono.
Do Good December in Orono