Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A medical marijuana delivery driver was robbed and assaulted while attempting to make a delivery Tuesday night in Portland.

The robbery was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Wellesley Estates on Forest Avenue.

Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the vehicle and demanded money.

When he said he did not have any cash, one of the men hit the driver over the head with a handgun.

Police said the men stole a wallet with cash from previous deliveries and a backpack with marijuana, cannabis products and other belongings.

The men then ran off toward Riverton Park, police said.

Police said they are investigating two similar crimes that occurred in October.

In all three cases the robbers used online phone apps to request the delivery and provided drivers licenses or medical marijuana cards that were stolen to the delivery company.

In two of the cases the delivery address was not a valid address.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

