Advertisement

Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A medical marijuana delivery driver was robbed and assaulted while attempting to make a delivery Tuesday night in Portland.

The robbery was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Wellesley Estates on Forest Avenue.

Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the vehicle and demanded money.

When he said he did not have any cash, one of the men hit the driver over the head with a handgun.

Police said the men stole a wallet with cash from previous deliveries and a backpack with marijuana, cannabis products and other belongings.

The men then ran off toward Riverton Park, police said.

Police said they are investigating two similar crimes that occurred in October.

In all three cases the robbers used online phone apps to request the delivery and provided drivers licenses or medical marijuana cards that were stolen to the delivery company.

In two of the cases the delivery address was not a valid address.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm
Guilford Flooding
Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected

Latest News

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
The Waterville Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire early Thursday morning on...
Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville
According to officials, six people were living in the two-family home.
Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville
Police said 10 of the 11 employees with the virus are officers.
11 Lewiston Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19