Man accused of attacking girlfriend has bail set at $25,000

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has set bail at $25,000 for an Indian Township man accused of attacking his girlfriend and faking an assault on himself.

34-year-old Dustin Francis faces numerous charges including Kidnapping and Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

Francis didn’t appear in court Wednesday because he was back in the hospital due to his injuries.

He has since been released from the hospital and the judge decided bail Thursday.

Bangor Police say they found Francis laying in a street last month.

He told officers he was stabbed by strangers.

Police say his girlfriend told them he assaulted her and held her at gunpoint before she escaped.

Authorities say Francis hit her in the head with the handgun, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her.

They say after that, he shot himself.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.