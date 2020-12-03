Mainly Dry & Mild Tonight & Friday, Rain, Snow & Wind Developing Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright and pleasant weather to Maine today will slide east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tonight. A mainly clear sky this evening will give way to increasing clouds towards daybreak, with temps still running several degrees above normal as lows range from the mid-20s to lower 30s. Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly cloudy day across Maine as a weak upper-level disturbance crosses through New England, with nothing more than a few scattered rain and snow showers, mainly well north and west of the Bangor region. Once again, the temperatures will run above normal tomorrow as highs range from the upper 30s north to the 40s south.

The weather turns interesting over the weekend as energy aloft causes a rather potent storm to begin to develop over the Tennessee River Valley tomorrow. The storm will likely track northeast and begin to impact the weather across Maine later Saturday morning or afternoon. The exact track of the storm will determine how much precipitation falls across our region and whether it falls as mainly rain or snow. If the storm center slides north through Eastern New England or hugs the coast, much of the precipitation will fall as rain across our region later Saturday through part of Sunday. If the storm takes a slightly more easterly track up through the Gulf of Maine, enough cold air will be in place that much of the precipitation will fall as snow, especially well inland and across the higher elevations. At this point in time, it appears the track of the storm will keep the bulk of the precipitation along the coast falling as a windswept rain, while across the mountains and north it will fall as snow. The current thinking is that inland areas of southern and central Maine will see a combination of rain and snow, with the eventual track of the storm center determining how much of the storm’s precipitation falls as rain and how much falls as snow. In areas that remain mainly snow 6″ plus will likely accumulate and that along with a gusty wind will likely make travel later Saturday through part of Sunday difficult. Please stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates as we get closer to the storm.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, with a light southwest breeze and low temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, with a southwest to south wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely developing, becoming blustery, with a north to northeast wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph later in the day and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday; Blustery, with morning mix and snow likely and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.