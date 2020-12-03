Advertisement

Maine Coast Guard searching for three missing people near Spruce Head

(WITN News)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRUCE HEAD, Maine (WABI) - Rescue Crews from the Maine Coast Guard and the Maine Marine Patrol are searching for three people in the water off the coast of Spruce Head.

Authorities say their 42-foot fishing boat began taking on water Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard said crews from its Rockland Station and air station in Cape Cod are searching the water just south of Spruce Head in Knox County.

The Coast Guard said the crew of the boat sent a mayday call at 6:35 a.m.

The crew told the Coast Guard that the boat was taking on water and they were in the process of putting on survival suits before entering the water.

The Coast Guard said the crew also told them they were trying to reach Atwood’s Lobster.

The Coast Guard said they think the boat was “fairly close to shore.”

We will provide updates as information becomes available.

