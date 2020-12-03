Locals earn spots on cross country coaches all-state team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State cross country coaches have announced their all-state teams. Local girls are Madison’s Peyton Estes, George Stevens’ Thea Crowley, Cony’s Grace Kirk, Bangor’s Erin McCarthy and Megan Randall, Brewer’s Olivia Mosca, Oceanside’s Maria Protheroe, and Winslow’s Olivia Tiner.

Local boys are Bangor’s Gordon Doore and Daniel McCarthy, MDI’s Ponce Saltysiak, Hampden’s Abbott Valentine and Waterville’s Joshua Way. Congratulations on a great honor.

