Indian Township man’s bail to be decided by judge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $50,000 bail is what the state is asking for an Indian Township man accused of crimes against his girlfriend and faking an assault on himself.

But that decision won’t be made until Thursday.

34-year-old Dustin Francis did not make a court appearance on Wednesday because he is back in the hospital due to his injuries.

He faces numerous charges including kidnapping and domestic violence aggravated assault.

Bangor police say they found Francis laying in a city street in November.

He told officers he was attacked and stabbed by strangers.

At the same time, his girlfriend called 911, saying she escaped after he assaulted her and held her at gunpoint.

It was determined Francis suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Francis was taken into custody after his release from the hospital.

He went back because of his injuries.

His attorney, David Walker, did have Francis on speakerphone during the video conference.

His attorney is asking for house arrest.

The judge says he’ll make a ruling on Thursday morning.

