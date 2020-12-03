Advertisement

Indian Township man’s bail to be decided by judge

Francis faces numerous charges including kidnapping and domestic violence aggravated assault.
Dustin Francis appeared in a Bangor courtroom on Wednesday.
Dustin Francis appeared in a Bangor courtroom on Wednesday.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $50,000 bail is what the state is asking for an Indian Township man accused of crimes against his girlfriend and faking an assault on himself.

But that decision won’t be made until Thursday.

34-year-old Dustin Francis did not make a court appearance on Wednesday because he is back in the hospital due to his injuries.

He faces numerous charges including kidnapping and domestic violence aggravated assault.

Bangor police say they found Francis laying in a city street in November.

He told officers he was attacked and stabbed by strangers.

At the same time, his girlfriend called 911, saying she escaped after he assaulted her and held her at gunpoint.

It was determined Francis suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Francis was taken into custody after his release from the hospital.

He went back because of his injuries.

His attorney, David Walker, did have Francis on speakerphone during the video conference.

His attorney is asking for house arrest.

The judge says he’ll make a ruling on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

The two shootings are unrelated and there are no injuries, officials say
Police investigating 2 shootings on Saco Street in Westbrook
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says Island Nursing Home is working with multiple agencies...
51 COVID-19 cases at Deer Isle nursing home
Maine's National Christmas Tree
Maine Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. decorated by RSU #38 kids
The "Little Christmas Pickle" hunt hopes to draw shoppers and diners to Ellsworth's downtown.
‘Little Christmas Pickle’ promotion coming to Ellsworth