Former UMaine cornerback Patterson signs with Texans practice squad

Manny’s second NFL practice squad this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine star defensive back Manny Patterson must have impressed the Houston Texans in his workouts as he has been signed to their practice squad. Manny was on the Washington Football Team’s practice squad earlier this year.

Many suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and has battled hard to get back on the field at the highest level.

