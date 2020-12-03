Advertisement

Do Good December in Orono

Complete 10 good deeds for community members and win a prize!
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - At a time we all need to be apart, the Orono Public Library is trying to keep a strong community feeling.

It’s through a month long program called, Do Good December.

Many of the things that people in the area have come to enjoy in the area aren’t happening this year.

That includes using the library in a traditional way.

So, Do Good December tries to bring some of those good feelings back, in a game that can win prizes.

“Just ideas for different ways to be kind like write a letter to someone in your community who helps,” said librarian Morgan Daigneault. “Or leave a special note for someone or rake someone’s leaves. Learn a new trick and teach someone else. Just a way to get people doing good things and having fun with their families and others.”

If you complete ten or more of these tasks you will get a special ornament for your tree.

It also qualifies you to win a grand prize at the end of the month.

You can find the list of activities on the library’s website.

They are encouraging interaction, so feel free to post a picture of yourself in action!

