Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey was set to play UMass to open the season a few weeks ago and then make a trip to UConn. Both series got canceled. The Black Bears are currently practicing in small groups as they try to grind through until they can play for real.

“Recently it has become more of a challenge. We got dressed up ready to play you know that’s made it a little bit more challenging for the kids,” says UMaine head men’s hockey coach Red Gendron, “It manifests itself in how they feel about coming to the rink.”

Gendron says they have had a 3-on-3 coach free tournament this week and will run captains practice the next few days to keep the guys engaged.

“Any of you guys, how would you like to spend every day with me barking at you,” says Gendron, “If we were playing games it might be easier with the minds of our players.”

They continue to wait for a chance to play.

“Take nothing for granted, be ready for anything,” says Gendron, “Do as much preparation as you can for a myriad of possibilities. Then be ready to adapt.”

All while watching other schools compete.

“The quality of execution was higher than you would normally see at the start of the season,” says Gendron, “I wouldn’t say the teams I have watched play are in March type form, but they’re definitely not October 7th type form.”

