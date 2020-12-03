Deer Isle community responds to COVID-19 outbreak

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) -An outbreak of COVID-19 at Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle has deeply affected the local community.

”We have had had every protocol. Every practice. Every system in place. We have taken every precaution possible. We’re really at a loss. How can you stop something that you can’t detect?”

Island Nursing Home Executive Director Matthew Trombley reports 35 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive.

Four people have died.

Trombley says the virus came in with a staff member.

“Unfortunately this individual cleared all the screens, was asymptomatic and didn’t have a temperature.”

The town, along with community leaders and organizations, have lent their support, including School Union 76 superintendent Christian Elkington.

“We immediately offered support to the nursing home. Any kinds of supplies and things we could give them.”

Town Manager James Fisher first learned of the outbreak Thanksgiving morning, and says the community responded quickly.

“I want to give credit to Hancock County emergency management and to our representative, Genevieve McDonald, who helped coordinate a community communication letter that we’ve circulated.”

The letter expresses support for the nursing home residents and staff along with information on how to limit exposure and how to quarantine safely.

“This is a community effort and a cultural change.” says Fisher. He knows people aren’t used to wearing masks, but says following CDC guidelines like mask wearing and distancing are the best way for the community to help until vaccines are available.

“But in the meantime, I think it’s everybody’s responsibility to pull together on this.”

“I’ve got staff that have signed up for three doubles in a row.” said Trombley “I’ve got staff that volunteered to sleep at the facility. We have some really dedicated teams and I just want to make sure they’re not getting lost behind the numbers.”

The Maine CDC, National Guard, MEMA, and Northern Light are assisting with staffing the facility.

Deer Isle-Stonington schools have gone remote for the week and are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday.

