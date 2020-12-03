Advertisement

Courageous Steps Program opening new inclusive preschool

Green House Village Preschool will be a community-based inclusive preschool program
Courageous Steps Project launches new preschool and learning center
Courageous Steps Project launches new preschool and learning center(WABI TV)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - A giant leap forward for the Courageous Steps Project.

They’re launching a new preschool and learning center.

The Step Forward Center for Discovery and Learning will focus on specialty life skills for kids from ages 3 all the way to 19.

Within that program is the new Green House Village Preschool at the site of the former Green House Nursery School in Milford.

The Courageous Steps Project is forming the school on the belief that all children grow and prosper no matter the obstacles in their way.

CEO and Founder Connor Archer attended that preschool and credits the staff with giving him the head start he needed as a three year old with autism.

“Back 6 years ago when we started everything, this was in the long term plans,” says Archer. “It began to take steam two years ago and the preschool component really took shape earlier this year, in March.”

Classes at the new preschool will start in January.

The very staff that taught Connor is the same that will run Green House Village Preschool.

For more information on the preschool, log onto https://www.greenhousevillage.org/

For more information on the Step Forward Center, log onto https://www.stepforwardcenter.org/

And for more information on The Courageous Steps Project, log onto https://www.thecourageousstepsproject.org/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm

Latest News

State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash
State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash
$1B power line construction to be delayed by several weeks
Sen. Angus King joins push to renew pandemic unemployment help
USDA invests in Maine’s growing oyster industry
Unemployment figures in Maine for the week ending Nov. 28
Weekly certifications for state unemployment at lowest level since March in Maine