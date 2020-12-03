Courageous Steps Program opening new inclusive preschool

Maine (WABI) - A giant leap forward for the Courageous Steps Project.

They’re launching a new preschool and learning center.

The Step Forward Center for Discovery and Learning will focus on specialty life skills for kids from ages 3 all the way to 19.

Within that program is the new Green House Village Preschool at the site of the former Green House Nursery School in Milford.

The Courageous Steps Project is forming the school on the belief that all children grow and prosper no matter the obstacles in their way.

CEO and Founder Connor Archer attended that preschool and credits the staff with giving him the head start he needed as a three year old with autism.

“Back 6 years ago when we started everything, this was in the long term plans,” says Archer. “It began to take steam two years ago and the preschool component really took shape earlier this year, in March.”

Classes at the new preschool will start in January.

The very staff that taught Connor is the same that will run Green House Village Preschool.

For more information on the preschool, log onto https://www.greenhousevillage.org/

For more information on the Step Forward Center, log onto https://www.stepforwardcenter.org/

And for more information on The Courageous Steps Project, log onto https://www.thecourageousstepsproject.org/

