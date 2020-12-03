Advertisement

Collins, King applaud bill that works to clean up oceans

Save Our Seas 2.0 Act heads to President’s desk, addressing plastic and trash polluting ocean, harming marine life, and washing up on American shores.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Senators Collins, King applauded the passage of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act by the U.S. Senate. 

The bipartisan bill, introduced in June, seeks to tackle the problem of plastic waste on a global scale by spurring innovation and finding uses for the plastic waste that already exists to keep it from entering the oceans.

The legislation builds on the initial progress made by the Save Our Seas Act, which was signed into law in October 2018.

Save Our Seas 2.0 Act now heads to President’s desk.

